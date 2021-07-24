Nokia 1.3 is now receiving its Android 11 update – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Nokia’s most barebones phone, the 1.3, hasn’t been forgotten update-wise, although the long-forgotten promise of Android One phones receiving new major versions of the OS in a timely fashion is still hilarious in hindsight.

That’s because this Android One device is only now getting updated to Android 11, a version that’s almost one year old. The update is going out in stages, and the first stage includes all of the units that were sold in Australia.

The next wave includes all the other countries and territories where the Nokia 1.3 was available, but HMD Global isn’t saying just when to expect that next wave to hit. Hopefully it won’t be further away than a few days or weeks.

Over in Australia, it’s going to be a quick one, by tomorrow – July 24 – the rollout should be 100% complete.

