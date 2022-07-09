nobel-laureate-amartya-sen-tests-positive-for-covid-19

KOLKATA: Renowned economist Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences, has tested positive for

Covid-19

. He is currently 89 years old.

Sen, known for his contribution to welfare economics, economic and social justice, development economics and social choice theory, is currently under home quarantine at his ancestral residence of “Pratichi” at Bolpur-Shantiniketan in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

His close associates at Bolpur said that he came to his ancestral residence on July 1, 2022, after two years. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown, Sen did not travel overseas for the last two years.

“However, even after coming to Bolpur this time, his interaction with people in general were restricted because of the Covid-19 precautions,” said one of Sen’s close associates.

The Nobel laureate was slated to visit London on July 10, 2022. However, this programme has been cancelled as he has been infected with Covid-19.

A team of doctors is constantly monitoring Sen’s health condition and as per latest information available his condition is stable.

Recently, he was in Kolkata to attend the inauguration of Amartya Research Centre at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of the city. At this programme, he had urged the people of the country to remain united.

“India is a country which has been historically liberal. Everyone needs to work together and hence I want the people to remain united,” said Sen.