“No wonder you did not last long in the house” – Social media users drag BBN’s Lilo after she chided those who wear fake things.

Big Brother . star, Lilo Aderogba has come under fire after she shared a tweet addressed to those who wear fake things especially bags, shoes and watches.

According to reality show star, wearing fake things is annoying and disrespectful to those who pay a lot for the original.

In her words ;

Stop wearing fake things, especially shoes, bags and wristwatches. It’s annoying and disrespectful to people who pay a lot for the original.

However, her tweet angered a lot of people and they dragged her to filth.

See some reactions below :

Fellow BBN Star, Leo DaSilva wrote ;

Lilo dear, Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world.

Mala wrote ;

The real question is why are you disrespecting your bank account enough to pay $3k for a bag you can get a facsimile of for $40

Rossi wrote ;

Those European designers be taking y’all money and callin y’all n¡ggers soon as you leave the store

seundreams wrote ;

Well I Didn’t expect much from someone dt went to BBN house to chase a fake “JOHNNY BRAVO” six packs instead of six figures

chrisgold_1 wrote ;

My sis, we will fake until we make it! No body will stick to your advice