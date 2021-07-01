“No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper” – Singer, Peruzzi declares.

Popular Nigerian singer, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi, whose real name is Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, has gone spiritual, following the sad news of death that has hovered in the DMW family for a while now.

Peruzzi recently lost a close friend in the person of ObamaDMW and it was a very painful loss to bear.

Added to that, Daffy Blanco, a lady who once accused him of rape took to her page to reveal that she had a bad dream about him.

According to his accuser, she had a bad dream that “he was gone” so she decided to reach out to him and preach forgiveness because life is too short to hold a grudge.

Seemingly reacting to this, he wrote ;

No weapon fashioned against me shall prosper, and that’s on default.

He also wrote on his Insta Story ;

I AIN’T PERFECT IF I EVER HURT YOU, I’M SORRY REALLY SORRY