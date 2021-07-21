no-time-to-rest-for-‘tired’-mamelodi-sundowns’-de-reuck-as-he-joins-pre-season-camp

The Masandawana centre-back featured in all South Africa’s six matches in their recent triumph at the regional tournament

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine De Reuck has admitted fatigue has caught up with him but says it is “worthwhile” to join his club’s pre-season camp straight from Bafana Bafana duty at the Cosafa Cup tournament.

After playing 27 games across all competitions last season, De Reuck went on to represent South Africa in an international friendly match against Uganda in June before taking a few days of rest.



He then reported for Bafana camp again for the Cosafa Cup where he went on to start five games and came on as a substitute in one match as they won the regional tournament last Sunday.

While some clubs might have given their players a few days to recuperate from the tournament where they at one time played two games in two consecutive days, Sundowns had De Reuck already training with them on Tuesday.

“Obviously I am tired. I am not going to lie but it’s worthwhile for me because I have won a trophy [the Cosafa Cup],” said De Reuck as per Sowetan Live.

“I am very, very happy to be back. Being back at training, seeing the guys, meeting the coaches really made me happy. It wasn’t easy because after we’d won the league I went straight into camp for Bafana.

“I spent a few days at home and then back in camp again to play in the Cosafa Cup, so it wasn’t easy but as footballers, you want to be part of that environment, so you can’t complain.”

After impressive showings in Bafana colours, the defender could form part of coach Hugo Broos’ squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa will be back in action in September when they play against Zimbabwe and Ghana in their bid to qualify for Qatar.

De Reuck admits their Cosafa success brought something for the fans to cheer about after they disappointed by failing to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“I am really happy that we managed to win the Cosafa Cup. As players we had a bigger responsibility to do well for the country because we’re not in a good state…it’s clear. So, I am happy we made the fans proud,’’ De Reuck said.