No Sudden Move: Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro on Steven Soderbergh – Collider

They also talk about how working on a Soderbergh set is so different than most movies.

With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. During the interview, Cheadle and del Toro talked about why they loved Ed Solomon’s script, how the film smuggles in historically accurate information, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Soderbergh movie, how working on a Soderbergh set is so different than most movies, and more.

No Sudden Move is about a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document in 1954 Detroit. When the plan goes sideways, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose and their journey takes them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film also stars Kieran Culkin, Brendan Fraser, Bill Duke, Jon Hamm, Noah Jupe, Amy Seimetz, Frankie Shaw, Julia Fox, Ray Liotta, and David Harbour.

For more on No Sudden Move you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.

Check out what they had to say in the player above.

Image via Warner Bros./HBO Max





Email



‘No Sudden Move’ Writer Ed Solomon on Drawing From Real History to Craft a 50s Crime Thriller The writer pulls back the curtain on crafting Steven Soderbergh’s twisty new HBO Max movie.

Read Next

About The Author