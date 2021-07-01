No structural damage to left knee of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, sources say – ESPN

4:28 PM ET Malika AndrewsESPN Staff Writer Close Staff Writer Joined ESPN in 2018 Appears regularly on ESPN Chicago 1000



ATLANTA — There is no structural damage to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left knee after his awkward landing during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe on Wednesday.

An MRI also showed that the ligaments in Antetokounmpo’s knee are sound, and a timetable for his return is unclear, sources told ESPN.

He is listed as doubtful for Game 5 in Milwaukee on Thursday night. The series is tied 2-2.

“We’ll just take it day by day and see how he’s doing,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive. It’s still a really difficult fall.”

Meanwhile, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and center Clint Capela are both questionable for Game 5.

Antetokounmpo left Game 4 against the Hawks with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter with what the Bucks say is a hyperextended knee. He had jumped up to contest an alley-oop from John Collins to Clint Capela, and Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly on his left leg, his knee buckling.

He immediately fell to the floor and stayed down on the ground for several minutes — with Bucks and Hawks players and coaches surrounding him — before sitting up. The two-time MVP was helped to his feet by his brother and teammate, Thanasis, and walked gingerly off the court with his help. Television monitors showed Antetokounmpo walking back to the locker room without assistance, but he had a significant limp.

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason

“We’ve played games without Giannis, without Khris [Middleton], without Jrue [Holiday], and hopefully you have a structure and a system where you can function at a high level on both ends of the floor no matter who is playing,” Budenholzer said about the possibility of playing without Antetokounmpo in Game 5.

Atlanta had a 10-point lead at the time of the injury and won Game 4 in a 110-88 rout without Young, who was out with a bone bruise in his right foot and will be a “game-time decision” on Thursday, coach Nate McMillan said.

Capela was diagnosed with eye inflammation after taking an inadvertent elbow to his right eye in the closing minutes of Game 4. The Hawks’ top rebounder left the court with a towel over his face and did not return. He was checked by the team ophthalmologist and checked again after the team arrived in Milwaukee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.