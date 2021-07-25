no-state-tourney-for-north-andover-little-league

Jul. 25—BEVERLY — North Andover Little League and a trip to the state championship will have to wait at least another year.

The local 12-year olds were ousted on Friday by Reading, 6-3, from round robin play. Reading advanced to the Section 4 title game on Saturday afternoon with Peabody West, but lost 4-2.

While North Andover has been a wrecking ball, winning seven of the last 11 District 14 championships, the town has never advanced a team to the state championship.

“I thought we had a team that could do it,” said manager Brendan Salach. “The run has been great. The kids worked so hard and were focused on the team. Some guys play more than others, but the reserves were into it and ready for when their turn came.”

North Andover jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning after a Trey Martin two-run homer and appeared ready for bear. But it started raining in the second inning and Reading got two runs back after a pair of walks and two-run single.

Then in the third inning, Reading took advantage of a few miscues — a botched run down and an error — with three hits and four runs. The highlight of the inning for North Andover was Dunny Murphy, who came for relief with the bases-loaded and no outs with the score 6-2 and he kept it there.

“That was huge,” said Salach. “We thought it would give us momentum.”

North Andover did get the momentum in the bottom of the fourth inning getting the bases loaded with just one out thanks to three singles by substitutes Brendan Foley, Christian Valentino and Jake Gallant. It scored only one run on a Harry Goodrow RBI fielder’s choice.

North Andover had hoped for a big inning in the fifth, with their top three hitters Murphy, Martin and Ben Sullivan-Tarriga all up. But the Reading pitcher got three outs on just nine pitches.

The other highlight of the game came in the last inning with Valentino up. He at one point fouled off eight straight pitches en route to a 16-pitch at bat that turned into a walk, drawing huge applause from all of the fans.

But Reading got out of the mini-jam — runners on first and second with one out — with two strikeouts to end the game.

“We unfortunately couldn’t catch a break,” said Salach. “We hit some hard balls but almost every time it was right at some one. Reading was a very good team, with good hitters throughout their lineup. We just couldn’t get a timely out.”

North Andover was prepared for the championship if they had won, as their ace, Martin, would’ve been able to pitch.

“It’s just disappointing that we came up short,” said Salach. “I thought, with our pitching, we had a chance to make it past the sectionals. But all of the teams here were very good. It was a great tournament.”

