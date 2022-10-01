The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has indicated that the National Communications Authority (NCA) cannot block the SIM cards of Ghanaians who failed to register their SIM cards as the SIM card registration exercise ended on September 30.It could be recalled that the Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Hon. Ursula Owusu Ekuful gave a stern warning that this would be the last time that the SIM registration deadline would be extended.

Many people wondered why she made these remarks because most people who were unable to register their SIM cards did not have the Ghana Card hence their inability to register their SIM cards.

There has been back and forth between Sam George and the NCA and in his recent post that he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter, he wrote;

“Save this post!

I am 100% confident that ABSOLUTELY NO SIM card would be blocked tomorrow! This is a victory for the Ghanaian people who are waiting on the NIA to produce their Ghana Cards for them.

For God and Country. 🦁🇬🇭🔥💪🏾”

This would be seen as a victory for the ‘stubborn academy’ folks who have void never to register their SIM card because of reasons best known to themselves.

