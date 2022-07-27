Home WORLD NEWS No significant brain drain to affect development in science and tech field: Govt
No significant brain drain to affect development in science and tech field: Govt

NEW DELHI: No significant brain drain to such an extent of affecting the country’s development in the field of

science and technology

has been observed, the Centre informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a question, Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said multi-faceted approaches have been adopted in terms of creating adequate opportunities in the country to retain highly skilled talent pool.

He said efforts have also been made to encourage the return of the best-in-class scientists from abroad to India, for enhancing the nation’s capabilities in various areas of scientific research, development and deployment.

“No significant brain drain to such an extent of affecting the development in the field of Science and Technology (S&T) has been observed by the Union government,” he said.

