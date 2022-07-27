Home WORLD NEWS No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

by News
2 views
no-showering-of-petals-on-muslims,-they-bulldoze-our-houses:-aimim-leader-asaduddin-owaisi

NEW DELHI: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the BJP on Wednesday over the showering of flower petals on

Kanwariyas

in Uttar Pradesh, saying this warmth is not for Muslims, whose houses are bulldozed.

Talking to reporters in the Parliament complex, the Hyderabad MP said all communities should be treated equally.

“The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government is showering flower petals on Kanwariyas using public money. We want them to treat everyone equally. They do not shower flowers on us (Muslims). Instead, they bulldoze our houses. If you love one community, you cannot hate another. If you have faith, then others also have faith,” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said.

Sharing several news reports on Twitter on Tuesday about the

Kanwar Yatra

, Owaisi said, “If a Muslim offers prayers in an open place even for a few minutes, it leads to a row. Muslims are facing police bullets, custodial clashes, NSA, UAPA, lynchings, bulldozers just for being Muslims.”

Earlier this month, senior officials showered flower petals on Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from the Ganga at Haridwar in Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the Kanwar Yatra.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Photos: Protesters storm Iraqi parliament in Baghdad

China’s BYD was written off by Elon Musk....

India wants to open up lithium mining in...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 155

Meta sees first ever quarterly drop, misses estimates

SC gives UP police two months to trace...

PM to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad, hails event...

Kim Jong Un says N Korea ‘ready to...

Samsung Electronics reports 12 percent profit rise in...

Leave a Reply