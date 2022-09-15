Home ENTERTAINMENT No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With Huge A$$ To A Woman Who Will Help Build Him – Charlotte Oduro Says
ENTERTAINMENT

No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With Huge A$$ To A Woman Who Will Help Build Him – Charlotte Oduro Says

by News
1 views
No Serious Man Would Prefare A Woman With Huge A$$ To A Woman Who Will Help Build Him – Charlotte Oduro Says

Counselor Charlotte Oduro sharing her thoughts about men forcing their women to go for BBL has claimed that no serious-minded man will choose a$$ over building his vision.Some men meet their partners with flat a$$ and are okay with it at that moment but suddenly develop the pleasure for huge a$$ hence forcing their partners to go under the knife and counselor Charlotte Oduro has branded them as not serious-minded men.

According to her, it’s wrong of a man to force a lady into what he wants as there are ladies with the preference they want hence they should rather go for them rather than force the ones they meet and were interested in to become what they want.

She then hit them hard by sarcastically saying that no serious-minded man will choose a woman with huge a$$ over a woman who will help him build his vision but we guess there are men like that because they just love a$$ and will do anything for big a$$.

video below;

Source: www.-

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” –...

Women Supporting Women: OAP Moet Abebe Writes About...

Actress Kate Henshaw Questions How Nigerians Are Coping...

Serwaa Amihere Laments Over How Hard It Is...

“If You Call Me For Interview And I...

Shatta Bandle Loses His Cool As He Publicly...

UPDATE: FDA Clears Marwako, Orders Reopen Of East...

There Will Be No Freedom Of Speech If...

It Doesn’t Make Sense – MzVee Punches Hard...

Adinkra Meat Pie CEO Reacts To His Alleged...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.