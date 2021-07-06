“No part of my movie ‘Oko Iyabo’ undermines the girl child” – Actor, Yomi Fabiyi (Video)

Actor, Yomi Fabiyi has reacted to claims that his movie, Oko Iyabo, undermines the girl child and misrepresents Baba Ijesha’s rape case.

According to viewers of the movie, Yomi Fabiyi painted Baba Ijesha as a victim of a set up orchestrated by Princess. He also presented Baba Ijesha’s underage victim as an adult who had a consensual relationship with the actor and actress, Iyabo Ojo, as a prostitute.

The film sparked outrage as Yomi Fabiyi was called out for being insensitive and making a mockery of the pain of the minor and those involved in the case. Netizens took a step further by reporting the movie on YouTube and it has since been taken down from the platform.

The actor has now taken to social media to share a video where he debunked viral claims of trivializing the case.

In his words, “God sees my conscience. No part of my movie Oko Iyabo undermines the girl child. So don’t let them play anything into your head.”

Watch the video below,