No one suspended Okorocha from APC – Son in-law, Nwosu

The son-in-law to the former governor of Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has said that the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), did not suspend Senator Rochas Okorocha from the party.

The former Chief of Staff to the Senator representing Imo West at the National Assembly, said that the document which went viral on social media purportedly suspending the ex-governor, was fake.

He disclosed that he had communicated with the National leadership of the party to confirm that the documents in circulation were forged.

According to him, “The Senator representing Imo West senatorial district remains a bonafide chieftain of APC, and has not intended to leave the party.

“Those documents were forged. They are fake and should be regarded as such. I have spoken with the National leadership of our great party and the said documents have been confirmed to be fake.

“Owelle Rochas Okorocha has always supported the administration of our dear President and Commander-in-chief. He will never disrespect him.

“Okorocha formed APC in the Southeast and he has no reason to work against a party he had spent so much to build. They failed in their lies that Okorocha had concluded plans to join the PDP, now they have forged a document announcing his suspension from the APC. Both the defection to the PDP and suspension news are fake and should be disregarded.”

It would be recalled that the former governor of Imo state was recently rumoured to have perfected plans to rejoin the PDP. This was earlier refuted by Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo.