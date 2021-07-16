Following the stalemate in the consideration of the Electoral Amendment Act by the House of Representatives, the Nigerian Communications Commission has said Nigeria does not have adequate network coverage in its 119,000 polling units to enable the electronic transmission of election results.

Speaking on behalf of the NCC team while appearing before the House of Representatives on Friday to provide insights into the possibility of transmitting election results via electronic means, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Engineer Ubale Maska, said that in all the polling units studied in 2018, only about 50 per cent had 2G and 3G networks.