No More Heroes 3 Development Was Influenced By The Boys Comic – TheGamer

In this interview, the developer also explains that he would like to see a No More Heroes TV show or movie.

If you’re not familiar, No More Heroes 3 is an upcoming hack and slash game that will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. It is the fourth installment in the series, but the third game in the main storyline. No More Heroes 3 is being developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, and it is set to launch on August 27, 2021.

In a recent YouTube video posted by IGN, they sat down to speak with game designer SUDA51 and Darick Robertson, co-creator of The Boys. They’re collaborating on No More Heroes, and they discuss how they ended up collaborating in the first place. A mutual connection who knew that SUDA51 was interested in working with Robertson tracked Robertson down, and that kicked-started the process.

SUDA51 explains that he has been a fan of Robertson for a while after reading the comic, The Boys. In SUDA51’s words, “Darick’s art was just absolutely amazing. I became a fan instantly. His portrayals of violence were particularly great. I was really hoping to be able to work with him together someday.” This led to the outstanding collaboration between the two.

Later in the interview, SUDA51 was asked how he knew it was the time to make No More Heroes 3. In response, he explains that when the Wii U was out, he got a lot of “passionate requests” for another game. Unfortunately, the timing wasn’t right at that point, because the studio was in the midst of transitioning to multi-platform games. But it was upon being shown the Nintendo Switch for the first time that SUDA51 knew it was time. He explains thinking in his head, “Yup, this is probably the platform where Travis is gonna make his return.”

Later in the interview, SUDA51 also adds that he’s already had a bunch of offers and proposals for a No More Heroes movie or TV show. Though none of those have come to fruition, one offer was nearly accepted, and they got as far as picking out the actor to play the main character. SUDA51 explains that it is his hope that a No More Heroes TV show or movie will be made through Netflix or Amazon Prime.

