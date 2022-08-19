Home ENTERTAINMENT “No matter how upset you are, don’t threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it” – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo
“No matter how upset you are, don’t threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it” – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has advised people against threatening their partners with breakup during an argument.

The veteran thespian gave this advice in a Facebook post, stating that no matter how upset a person is, they should not threaten to split up with their relationship unless they really mean it.

He believed that in a fit of rage, couples should concentrate on what enraged them without bringing up the threat of initiating a breakup.

In his words,

“No matter how upset you are, don’t threaten your partner with a break up unless you mean it. Focus your anger on what they’ve done without bringing up the threat of a break up. No relationship is without its ups and downs. Don’t let anyone deceive you. You will quarrel and you will fight. You will have sad days; you will disagree some days and not find a common ground over some issues. Compromises don’t always happen. These are normal things in a healthy relationship.

The key to a lasting relationship is being with someone you can actually communicate your feelings to and have a solutions-based approach towards conversations; someone who doesn’t just communicates, but reciprocates the energy you give to them. Someone who always bares their mind and accumulate pent-up anger. Someone who forgives easily and reverts to their default factory mode of playing and laughing. This is the key.”

