“No matter how upset you are, don’t threaten your partner with break up unless you mean it” – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has advised people against threatening their partners with breakup during an argument.

The veteran thespian gave this advice in a Facebook post, stating that no matter how upset a person is, they should not threaten to split up with their relationship unless they really mean it.

He believed that in a fit of rage, couples should concentrate on what enraged them without bringing up the threat of initiating a breakup.

In his words,