no-leave-no-transfer,-you’re-forever-a-man:-reactions-as-bobrisky-says-he-left-male-gender-group

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bborisky, recently reacted to a trending breakup story

In his comment, the self-acclaimed male barbie condemned the man in the story and went on to thank God for leaving the gender

Several Nigerians have reacted to his comment, with some reminding him that he will always be a man

Idris Okuneye who is popularly known as Bborisky, has once again, caused quite a buzz on social media following his recent remarks online.

The crossdresser expressed gratitude for leaving the male gender.

Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

A story of a lady whose boyfriend announced his marriage to another, to her via Snapchat, had been trending and Bobrisky was among those who reacted to the story.

Condemning the man, Bobrisky had this to say:

“Well, if I was the lady, I will thank God for not letting me end up with such a fool. Nothing more to say!! It’s the audacity for me and still apologizing on top of the audacity. Men will always disgrace you. Such a stupid gender, thank God I left the group.”

See post below:

Nigerians remind Bobrisky that he is still a man

Several internet users reacted to Bobrisky’s comments. While many were of the opinion that he could never leave his gender, there were others who seized the opportunity to tease him.

Check out some comments below:

ladyque_1:

“Left to where? Bob na man you be “

lx.amara:

“No leave no transfer you’re forever a man.”

maria_assy:

“Nice oneclap for yourself. Now how do you use my gender more than me? Teach me.”

dannywalta:

“Whether you like am or not, big gbola still dey your front.”

realkunle:

“FBI go soon uncover your real gender.”

andyblayz:

“To where exactly? Bob u can never squat to pisss ! U must stand “

mimicutee:

“Mama the papa.”

thisfinagirlsef:

“I don’t know if I should cry at the lady’s plight or laugh at bob’s statement “

officialjasonwilson:

“We never miss you anyway “

etta_xoxo:

“He said he left the male genderbob should consider comedy bikolet me run ‍♂️ before he comes for me.”

Source: .