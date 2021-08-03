no-issahaku:-anim-cudjoe-headlines-new-ghana-u20-squad

The Steadfast teenager has not been listed but the Legon Cities winger is a conspicuous name on the new roster

African U20 champions Ghana have called up 35 players for camp ahead of their upcoming international assignments.

Coach Abdul Karim Zito’s squad features players who starred as the Black Satellites won the Africa U20 Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania earlier this year.

Former Bayern Munich triallists Mathew Anim Cudjoe, a member of the victorious contingent, has been invited for the upcoming camp, as are Ofori MacCarthy of Eleven Wonders, Ivan Anokye Mensah of Zalina FC and James Ampofo of Semper FC.

Conspicuously, Steadfast FC prodigy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who played at the tournament as a 16-year-old and still qualifies to feature at the next tournament in 2023, has not been called up.

The attacker has gained global prominence in recent times after being linked to Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, having seen a move to German side Bayer Leverkusen fall through.

He was also called up to Ghana’s senior team on their last two assemblies but is yet to make his debut.

The West Africans are set to defend their U20 Afcon crown at the next gathering in Egypt in 2023.

Full squad:

Kwabena Boateng (Accra Great Olympics FC), Emmanuel Ayei (Shalon FC), Kweku Boateng (Charity Stars FC), Anim Matthew Cudjoe (Legon Cities FC), Mensah Ivan Anokye, (Zalina FC), Ofori MacCarthy (Eleven Wonders FC), Samuel Koshie Agbeyingah (Heart of Lions FC), James Ampofo (Semper C), Frank Boateng (Prestige FC), Agyemang Duah Emmanuel (Ebony FC), Kobena Gogo Boahen (Swedru All Blacks FC), Samari Salifu Abass (Young Apostles FC), Emmanuel Osei Asibey (Benab FC), Eugene Amporfo Amankwah (Benab FC), Mose Salifu Bawa (Cheetah FC), Mohaison Mohmoud (Ebony Babies), Jonas Naafo (Nania FC), Raphic Maftawo (Rences FC), Shaibu Abdallah (In God We Trust FC), Daniel Owura Akuffo (Still Believe FC), John Bitigi (Real Lions FC), Zaidan Alhassan (New Edubiase FC), Emmanuel Mensah (Simpafi Soccer Academy), Kelvin Saaba (Dansoman Bea), Daniel Lokka Queye (Vision FC), Collins Boah (In God We Trust FC), Patrick Arthur (Renees FC), Atta Amoss (Offinso United FC), Sylvester Antwi (Feyenoord Youth FC), Anastasius Satuh (Kasina Nankana FC), Bukari Sommed (Bolga All Stars FC), Baffoe Isaac (Young Apostles FC), Sayibu Yakubu (BYJ), Gideon Majambe Armah (Oil City FC), Adu Boahen Hayford (Real Lions FC)