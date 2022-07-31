no-intention-to-hurt-or-insult-sentiments-of-marathi-people:-koshyari

MUMBAI: Maharashtra governor B S

Koshyari

‘s remark that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were excluded from Mumbai, there would be no money left in the city and it would cease to be India’s financial capital invited all-round criticism, with Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, chief spokesperson for CM Eknath Shinde’s group, described it as “an insult to the state” and said the CM would write to the central government in this connection.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, too, reacted sharply, saying “the less said about Koshyari the better” because “in the past too, he had made controversial statements”. State Congress president Nana Patole demanded the governor be recalled by President Droupadi Murmu. Various parties also held demonstrations across the state.

On Saturday, Koshyari clarified, “There was absolutely no intention to hurt or insult the sentiments of Marathi people. Everyone is aware of the immense contribution of Marathi entrepreneurs and industrialists. Praising one community does not mean I intend to insult another community,” he said.

