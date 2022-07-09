Home WORLD NEWS No immediate relief for Zubair as UP cops wait for order
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

No immediate relief for Zubair as UP cops wait for order

by News
2 views
no-immediate-relief-for-zubair-as-up-cops-wait-for-order

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Police said on Friday that they were waiting for a copy of the interim bail order of the

Supreme Court

after which they would hand over custody of

Alt News

co-founder

Mohammed Zubair

to Delhi Police, said ADG (law and order)

Prashant Kumar

.

“He was arrested by Delhi Police and was sent to 14-day judicial remand when UP police took his custody after producing ‘warrant B’ (production warrant),” he said.

On July 4 Mohammed Zubair was produced before the same court that had remanded him in 14-day judicial custody but allowed him to stay in Tihar jail, where he had already been lodged in connection with a case filed in Delhi on June 27.

Zubair was again produced before the Sitapur district court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for six days.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘Undeniable’ flaws in Shinzo Abe’s security: Japan police...

People conspiring to damage country finding place in...

Wife of Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav...

Maharashtra: We have 164 MLAs while the opposition...

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over rising prices...

Feted by Yogi in dinner for Droupadi Murmu,...

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid-19

The case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah and Egypt’s...

How much could it cost to rebuild Ukraine?

Sri Lanka protesters storm President’s House, demand resignation

Leave a Reply