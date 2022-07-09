no-immediate-relief-for-zubair-as-up-cops-wait-for-order

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Police said on Friday that they were waiting for a copy of the interim bail order of the
Supreme Court
after which they would hand over custody of
Alt News
co-founder
Mohammed Zubair
to Delhi Police, said ADG (law and order)
Prashant Kumar
.
“He was arrested by Delhi Police and was sent to 14-day judicial remand when UP police took his custody after producing ‘warrant B’ (production warrant),” he said.
On July 4 Mohammed Zubair was produced before the same court that had remanded him in 14-day judicial custody but allowed him to stay in Tihar jail, where he had already been lodged in connection with a case filed in Delhi on June 27.
Zubair was again produced before the Sitapur district court on Thursday and remanded in police custody for six days.