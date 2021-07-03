‘No Grealish!’ – Fans react to England team news as Sancho stars and Aston Villa benched

Gareth Southgate has made two changes to the side that overcame Germany in the last 16

England’s side to face Ukraine at Euro 2020 contained two changes from the team that overcame Germany in the last 16.

One of the new faces in the starting XI, however, was not Aston Villa man Jack Grealish, despite fans clamouring for his inclusion.

Instead, Jadon Sancho, who is nearing a move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, has been drafted into the starting XI, while there is also the inclusion of Chelsea star Mason Mount.

The Three Lions will switch to a back four, with Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka the players to drop out of the squad.

Fans, though, were most surprised by the lack of Grealish.

What’s been said?

England’s last 6 goals Vs Austria: Grealish breaks into box, tackled, ball breaks to Saka

Vs Romania: Grealish wins pen

Vs Croatia: no Grealish

Vs Czech: Grealish assist

Vs Germany: Grealish 2nd assist

Vs Germany: Grealish assist — Martin Laurence (@martinlaurence7) July 3, 2021 Sancho Starts! So excited to see him play. Don’t agree with Grealish not starting though. Not many sides over the last decade leave their best player on the bench as an impact player — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 3, 2021 Don’t let Jadon Sancho distract you from the fact that England’s best player is still on the bench. — John Muller (@johnspacemuller) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the reception for Sancho was largely a positive one.

Imagine Sancho tears it up tonight — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 3, 2021 Premier League bias is so real man how can Southgate air Sancho throughout the Euros and then randomly start him once he moves to United 😭 — ً (@3Kashaveli) July 3, 2021 Starting Sancho is another brave call by Southgate. Not because his quality is in any doubt but because of the lack of minutes since May and Grealish’s form. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) July 3, 2021

And some were just keen to point out that Sancho isn’t a Man Utd player just yet…

Good to see Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho start for England. #BVB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 3, 2021

