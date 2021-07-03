…Writes Sanwo+Olu, Odumosu, Says it’s the duty of Police to ensure rally is not hijacked by hoodlums

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, IOO, on Saturday, insisted that the pro-Yoruba Nation’s rally scheduled to hold in the Commerical City of Lagos will go on as scheduled.

The group is headed by a renowned Historian, Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye.

The Lagos State government and Police Command, on Thursday, insisted that no rally, under any guise, will be held in the state following intelligence reports that there are plans to hijack the rally by hoodlums.

But the IOO in a letter to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State by its General Secretary and Legal Adviser, Messrs. George Akinola and Olasupo Ojo respectively, urged the Police Command to ensure that the rally is peaceful, orderly and not hijacked by hoodlums as earlier insinuated by Police.

In a statement by its Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, the IOO said: “Our rally sheduled to hold on Saturday will still hold without any fear or intimidation and we promise to be peaceful like we have always been.

“We have been peaceful, orderly and lawful at everywhere we have visited, therefore, we call on the Lagos State Police Command to ensure that the rally is not hijacked by hoodlums.

“We are happy that the Police already know that hoodlums are likely to hijack the rally. Now, we call on the police to ensure such does not happen like it didn’t happen in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Oyo and Ogun States respectively where we’ve held our rallies.

“It is the duty of the Police to safeguard our peaceful demonstration and protect us. On our own part, we promise to cooperate with the police towards ensuring that the rally is peaceful and orderly.”

