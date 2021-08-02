*…says they are band of jokers

By Adeola Badru, IBADAN

The Yoruba elders, on the platform of Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, on Monday, chided a northern group, Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, for calling for the proscription of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.

The group, had asked the Federal Government to immediately proscribe Afenifere and other cultural tribal organisations undermining peace, security and peaceful co-existence of the country as terrorists.

CNG made its position known in a statement, weekend in Abuja, by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

He said individuals such as Adebanjo and others associated with groups or organisations that incite others to violence or openly support acts of terror and terrorist movement should be arrested and decisively dealt with by the authorities.

While explaining the position of YCE to bioreports, its Secretary-General, Dr. Kunle Olajide, described the northern group as jokers, saying that Afenifere remains the most patriotic socio-political organisation in the country.

He said: “To me, they appear to be a faceless group and it is not worth my own effort dignifying the faceless group with any reaction.

“I have been informed about such faceless organisation.

“Any organisation in Nigeria that does not accord respect and due recognition to Afenifere, which is the oldest socio-cultural and socio-political organisation in Nigeria, is joking.

“Afenifere predates Northern Elders Forum, it predates Ohanaeze, because it started in Ibadan in 1951.

“It’s a patriotic organisation interested in the welfare and well-being of all Nigerians irrespective of wherever they come from.

“The advocacy of Afenifere has always remained a truly Federal Republic of Nigeria, where each federating units at the various ethnic nationalities that make up the country explore and exploit the resources within their own local areas pay a royalty to the centre.”

“That is the position of Afenifere. For anybody to want to bring itself to relevance by trying to attack Afenifere, I think they are better ignored.

“They are a band of jokers; they are faceless,” the Afenifere scribe added.

