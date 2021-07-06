No electromagnetic ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines – NPHCDA assures Nigerians

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said COVID-19 vaccines do not contain electromagnetic ingredients that can cause side effects.

The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made this known at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to reports on social media that electronic devices recognised people that had received the AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine.

The reports alleged that anyone who received the vaccine would become magnetic and have their DNA altered and die from blood clots.

Dr. Shuaib explained that the typical dose of the vaccine was not large enough to contain a magnet, and that a magnet that could fit in a needle would not be powerful enough to attract anything.

“The creativity with which some people misinform others and spread misconceptions about COVID-19 vaccine calls for more deliberate, decisive, and consistent steps to counter as well as provide correct and accurate information.

“That will help more people to make informed decisions to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“There are no ingredients in the AstraZeneca vaccines or any other COVID-19 vaccines that make people exhibit magnetic properties after being vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Scientifically, the claim does not make sense,” he explained.

He lamented that the right of the public to provide true and accurate information on matters of collective concern was being threatened by a few others taking advantage of social media to mislead people about their health.

The NPHCDA boss emphasised that it was necessary for Nigerians to confront the false theorists if they really want the country to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and recover from its adversities.