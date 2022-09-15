“No Divorce Until 10 Years After Marriage” – Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere Gives Conditions To Any Lady Interested In Marrying Kenneth Aguba

A Port Harcourt-based cleric named Chibuzor Chinyere has set some requirements that any woman who is interesting in marrying Nollywood actor Kenneth Aguba, must adhere to.Remember how, in response to widespread claims that Kenneth Aguba was homeless, the head pastor of the Omega Power Ministries gave him a completely furnished apartment and provided free meals?

The priest also pledged to quickly find the elderly movie star, Kenneth Aguba a wife.

Following this occurrence, Anastasia Michael Olamma, a 24-year-old woman, said on social media that she is ready to wed the actor.

As a result of her post’s on social media popularity and subsequent attention from the pastor, any woman interested in getting married to Kenneth Aguba has been given some restrictions.

He wrote:

“Breaking!

Any beautiful lady that says she is ready to marry the actor, OPM will sponsor such marriage free of charge but, with terms and conditions.

Below are the conditions of marriage;

1. You must live with him for ten years after wedding without separation or divorce. Meaning; both of you must live together for 10 years. After 10 years, you are free to either remain in marriage or divorce.

2. You shall operate a joint account for the business OPM is opening for both of you .Meaning; For any bank withdrawals, both of you must go to the bank together.

3. You must never deny him access to perform his conjugal rights after wedding.

4. A team from the church would be visiting your home once in a month to ensure that everything is going on well and peaceful.

For any lady that agrees to these conditions, send your phone number so we can commence the marriage process then, move forward.”

See the post below:

Source:-

–