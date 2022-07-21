no-citizen-should-die-of-hunger,-govt-must-help-them:-supreme-court

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern that people in the country are still dying of hunger despite the

National Food Security Act

, the

Supreme Court

on Thursday said that no citizen should die for want of food and it is the responsibility of the Centre and states to reach out to them to provide relief instead of waiting for them to approach.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna said it is a reality that many people are forced to tie clothes tightly around their stomachs and of their children to suppress hunger and not to feel the sensation of hunger as they cannot afford food. It said that much more was needed to be done on that front to provide relief to such families particularly by the state governments.

The court passed the observation while hearing a case of the plight of migrant workers which it had suo motu cognisance of during the Covid 19 pandemic. The court said migrant workers play a vital role in nation building like farmers and the governments should be pro-active in protecting their rights. It said that all the migrants workers should be covered under

PDS

system to get subsidised foodgrains and the states must take steps to issue them ration cards

“As far as our country is concerned, two people are very important. First is the farmer and the second is migrant workers. Migrants play a very important role in building the nation. Their rights cannot be ignored at all.. Governments should reach out to them and tell them to avail the benefits. It should not remain on paper,” The bench said while pointing out they do not avail the benefits of welfare schemes because of their mobility and ignorance and the authorities should reach out to them.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said that the government was doing its best for the migrants and some nudging was needed for the states. She informed the bench that around 27.9 crore unorganised labourers or migrant workers have been registered as on July 11 on e-Shram portal. She contended that

NFSA

covers 75% of the rural population and 50% of the urban population based on the 2011 census.

The bench, however, said that there has been an increase in population in the last ten years and the government should expand NFSA to include more people.

