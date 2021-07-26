‘No Church in the Wild’ Life of Kanye West—There’s a Donda Album Delay and He’s Living at Mercedes-Benz Stadiu – The Root

Kanye West leaves after a game between Killer 3’s and 3’s Company during the second week of the BIG3 on July 17, 2021. Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Kanye West named one of his albums The Life of Pablo, but perhaps someone can explain The Life of Kanye right now?! You know what, that’s likely an impossible task. Nevermind.

Let’s recap right quick—on Thursday night of last week, ‘Ye held the abruptly-announced listening party for his tenth studio album, Donda. Black Twitter went up for and against it—causing it to trend. Speaking of that listening event—which was sold out—apparently one male fan snuck into the event by making a fake press pass…and it worked. Well, alrighty then.



If you recall correctly, this past Thursday’s date was July 22. The album was originally set to be released the next day on July 23.



Well… we have a plot twist on our hands. According to Yahoo, the release of Donda has been shifted to Aug. 6, instead.



On Friday, media personality and apparent Kanye interim publicist Justin LaBoy tweeted, “KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS.” Previously, LaBoy’s tweets about Donda went viral when he posted a quick review of the project from the private listening party.

G/O Media may get a commission

So…that’s happening. What else is happening? Apparently, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta—where ‘Ye held the public listening party event—is his muse because he’s still living there, TMZ reports. What?! Right.



TMZ gives the scoop:



Kanye West’s listening party might be over and done with — but the man hasn’t left the venue where he held it … he’s made the stadium a home until he finishes his album. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Mr. West will miss his weekend performance at Rolling Loud in Miami because he has literally moved into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

…OK.



Kanye actually did sort of corroborate that report via his own Instagram page when he posted a video from the Atlanta United soccer game on Saturday.

As for Donda, Kanye did post more IG content—a fan video testimony from the listening party…you know, probably to strengthen the anticipation for the release date.



The question is, will this heighten the thirst or just annoy fans to the point of not caring anymore? Find out next time on “The Life of Kanye,” airing on July 35th at 13 o’clock EST.

