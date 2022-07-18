no-candidate-can-beat-bauchi-gov-in-2023,-says-zaki

By Rauf Oyewole, Bauchi
18 July 2022 |
1:12 am
Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazak Zaki, has boasted that Governor Bala Mohammed will emerge victorious in the 2023 governorship election, as there is no qualified candidate from any of the opposition parties in the state.
Reacting to the issue of salary payment in the state. Zaki said “there is no month that the government did not pay salaries,” contrary to the complaints.
According to him, his principal highly regards the welfare of workers and will consolidate on the achievements recorded so far for the rapid development of the state in his second term.
The commissioner said the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state “is united than ever” and would ensure the governor’s victory in the 2023 general elections.
