No bombing, killing during Sallah, insecurity ending soon – Presidency

The Presidency has claimed that there was no killing and bombing by terrorists or bandits during the just concluded 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made the claim in a statement titled “MAY GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS”.

According to the statement, Adesina expressed optimism that the current security challenges ravaging the entire country would soon be a thing of the past.

“Nigeria will see the end of banditry. Of insurgency. Of murders, mayhem, kidnappings. Peace like a river will return to this country.

“And very soon, too. Did you hear of any bombing and killing that used to attend festive periods this Sallah? No.

“We are sure making progress. We will soon get there. God will keep us, and protect our troops. Amen, somebody”.

Adesina urged Nigerians to pray for the military who are in battle against bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements across the country.

