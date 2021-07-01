“No bestie anywhere” – Bobrisky declares after fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has advised his fans against keeping bestfriends, following his fall out with former bestie, Tonto Dikeh.

There seem to be a cold war between the internet celebrity and his former actress bestfriend, Tonto Dikeh. The two have been throwing subtle shades at each other on social media.

The drama started when Tonto Dikeh unveiled her new man, Prince Kpokpogri, and Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to advise her to keep her relationship off social media.

Shortly afterwards, Tonto Dikeh shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page. She wrote, “A jealous friend may appear as a supportive demon. Be watchful!”

Amid the drama Bobrisky has now taken to social media to warm his fans and followers to be mindful of people they allow in their lives. According to him, people should learn to be on their own as there’s no such thing as best friends or close friends.

In his words,

“The moment you hear haaa omg we love you but God love you more my sister you are on your own. So start learning to be on your own now that you are still alive. No bestie, close friend anywhere. Do u and leave the rest”.

See his post below,