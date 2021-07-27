“No be em mates go Oba?” – Reactions as Burna Boy flaunts wads of dollars on social media (Video)

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy has got people talking after he took to social media to flaunt wads of 100 dollar bills.

The kilometer crooner in a video he shared on social media is seen showing off bundles of 100 dollar while he entertained himself with cool music.

The video was however not well received by netizens who seized the opportunity to note that the singer was absent at the lavish burial ceremony, billionaire, Obi Cubana threw for his late mum in Oba, Anambra state.

A Instagram user @ayomidebabarinde wrote, “I smell low self esteem”.

Another Instagram user identified as king_wells_artworks wrote, “Make he rest!!! No be he mates go Oba??? Yeye dey smell”.

Meanwhile, the popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy recently acquired a brand new Rolls-Royce Dawn estimated to worth about 140 million naira.

took to his Instagram page to flaunt the new convertible twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V-12 engine with 563 horsepower to his collection of cars.

Sharing the video, Burna Boy wrote, “toast up.”