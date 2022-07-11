“No atom of sense” – Reality TV star, Tacha lambastes rich Nigerians who reside in Lekki and have failed to use their affluence to solve perpetual flood issues in the area (Video)

Reality TV star and socialite, Tacha lambasted rich Nigerians who reside in the Lekki area of Lagos state and have failed to use their connections and access to people in authority to solve the recurrent issue of flood in the environment.

On Saturday, July 9, Lagos state witnessed a heavy downpour and most parts of the state were hit with heavy flood.

In a video she shared, Tacha stated that she has lived in Lekki for three years and has experienced floods every year. She asked why those who live in the area and have access to the government cannot use it to bring a lasting solution to the problem.

Watch the video she shared,

Popular actor, Alex Ekubo a while ago, lauded reality TV star, Tacha, for her prolific performance in her first ever Nollywood movie.

The Big Brother . star and businesswoman is set to make her acting debut in yet-to-be-released movie, “Tiger’s Tail” which she featured in with A-list Nollywood actors – Alex Ekubo, Anita Joseph, Zubby Michael, and others.

Taking to his Instagram page, Alex praised Tacha for her stellar performance in the movie despite being her first time acting in a movie.

He also told Nigerians to expect to see the Port Harcourt-born star in a way they have never seen her before.