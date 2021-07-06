Home SPORTS No. 2 Daniil Medvedev out of Wimbledon, (slightly) clearing Roger Federer’s path
SPORTS

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev out of Wimbledon, (slightly) clearing Roger Federer’s path

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
no.-2-daniil-medvedev-out-of-wimbledon,-(slightly)-clearing-roger-federer’s-path

WIMBLEDON, England — An overnight break helped No. 14-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland rally past No. 2 Daniil Medvedev to earn the last quarterfinal berth at Wimbledon.

Hurkacz won 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. The players were on serve in the fourth set when the match was suspended Monday night because of rain.

The versatile Hurkacz won 50 points at the net, including 10 when playing serve and volley. He became a first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist, and his opponent Wednesday will be his idol, Roger Federer.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Follow @nbcolympictalk

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev out of Wimbledon, (slightly) clearing Roger Federer’s path originally appeared on NBCSports.com

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Sources: Mets don’t want to trade top prospects...

After waiting 2 years to defend her Mount...

Notre Dame Football’s Top 25 Most Important Players,...

Georgia football offers 4-star WR Jayden Gibson

Watch: Panthers WR Robby Anderson training for the...

5 things you need to know ahead of...

Pogba told to sign five-year deal or leave...

AFC Leopards lacked attitude to ‘squeeze’ Gor Mahia...

Thembi Kgatlana: Banyana Banyana star signs for Atletico...

‘It’s not been an easy road’ – Sterling...

Leave a Reply