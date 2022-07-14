nnpp-announces-pastor-idahosa-as-kwankwaso-running-mate

By Jimisayo Opanuga
14 July 2022 |
1:53 pm
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has announced pastor Isaac Idahosa as the running mate of its presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso. “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State,” NNPP tweeted on Thursday. Issac Idahosa is the presiding Bishop and the senior pastor of God First Ministry popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light…
Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has announced pastor Isaac Idahosa as the running mate of its presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso.
“Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State,” NNPP tweeted on Thursday.
Issac Idahosa is the presiding Bishop and the senior pastor of God First Ministry popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light Centre (LLC), Lagos.
Kwankwaso’s choice comes after a failed negotiation with Labour Party for a joint ticket with Peter Obi, a former Anambra State governor.
Obi’s refusal to be Kwankwaso’s running mate also ended the two political parties’ alliance talks as they had announced earlier that they were in talks on reaching an alliance ahead of the 2023 elections.
Labour Party had also requested Kwankwaso to be running mate to Obi but the former Kano State governor turned down the offer.
Kwankwaso argued that northern voters will not vote for Obi if he is made the standard bearer of the merger of the two parties.
“The implication is if you put somebody from the south-east, unfortunately, there are many issues in the south-east,” Kwankwaso said on Channels Television.
“You see, northern voters are the worst hit by this country’s maladministration issue. Even under that circumstance, a northern voter also believes that he is better as a one united Nigeria.”
Latest
19 mins ago
Nigerian comedienne Princess has reacted to a ruling by Ikeja special offences court convicting Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James known as Baba Ijesha. “God is not man,” Princess posted on her Instagram on Thursday. The actor was arraigned on June 24, 2021. During the trial, six prosecution witnesses testified against him. They are comedienne Princess, the…
20 mins ago
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday distanced himself from a memo purported to have originated from his office and sent to President Muhammadu Buhari seeking permission to resign his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Memo dated 24th June, 2022 with reference number SH/VP/605/2./0 and sited by The Guardian, listed among others, family…
1 hour ago
Nigerian Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James known as Baba Ijesha has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor. Baba Ijesha has been in a protracted legal battle after he was said to have sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl. The actor was arraigned on June 24, 2021. During the trial, six prosecution witnesses testified against him.…
1 hour ago
The Arewa Youth Advocacy has bestowed the Chief Executive Officer, Bloom Public Health, Prof. Chimezie Anyakora, with an award of excellence for Good Governance for his phenomenal contribution to the advancement of healthcare in Nigeria. The award was conferred on him during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the youth group on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Bloom Public Health Headquarters, Abuja.
1 hour ago
The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has announced pastor Isaac Idahosa as the running mate of its presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso. “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State,” NNPP tweeted on Thursday. Issac Idahosa is the presiding Bishop and the senior pastor of God First Ministry popularly known as Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light…