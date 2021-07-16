Home NEWS Nnandi Kanu: You’ll never enter South East till you die – Biafra group dares Joe Igbokwe
NEWSNews Africa

Nnandi Kanu: You’ll never enter South East till you die – Biafra group dares Joe Igbokwe

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nnandi-kanu:-you’ll-never-enter-south-east-till-you-die-–-biafra-group-dares-joe-igbokwe

Biafra Nations League, BNL, has dared Joe Igbokwe, the Lagos State Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to come to the South East.

BNL said that the APC chieftain won’t be spared if he enters the South East, describing him as an aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu for sewage disposal.

National Leader of BNL, Princewill Chimezie Richards, in a statement sent to bioreports on Friday, said that Igbokwe will never enter the South East until he dies, adding that youths of the region will stone him to death for sabotage.

Joe Igbokwe give reasons for celebrating Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest

“First of all, he is not ashamed that for years he can’t attend public functions in Igboland.

“He doesn’t visit home, he feels he is occupying a good office in Lagos, for that he is always defending whatever the APC government does. But he doesn’t know he is just a mere SA on Public Latrine and Sewage Disposal.”

The BNL said that Igbokwe will “meet his untimely death if he enters the east to fight the Biafra supporters,” adding that he would only sabotage the cause in Lagos and Abuja.

‘Dot Nation’ shirt: Joe Igbokwe, Onochie are slaves, will be dumped soon – Biafra group

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Serie A club get two-year transfer ban for...

It’s hypocrisy – Ortom rebukes Buhari over N6.5bn...

Eid-el-Kabir: Police deploy over 3,000 to Benin/Auchi road,...

Kano emir suspends village head for selling land...

Electoral Act: PDP vows to challenge lawmakers’ decision...

Northern lawmakers insist region must retain presidency in...

INEC disqualification: I’ll participate in Anambra gov election,...

INEC postpones physical registration of voters, announces new...

Electoral Act: Why we walked out – PDP...

Recruitment: Civil defence board shortlists 6,500 out of...

Leave a Reply