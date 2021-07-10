Nnamdi Kanu’s UK Passport Still In Kenya Despite Arrest, Extradition – SaharaReporters.com

New evidence that Kenyan authorities have a hand in the arrest and extradition of Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra leader, has emerged.

Kanu’s United Kingdom passport is still in the East African Country.







A UK Newspaper, The Guardian, stated this in a report, adding that Kanu got a Kenya visa which was to expire in June, and he had been around in the country before his sudden arrest and extradition.

“Evidence seen by the Guardian shows Kanu entered Kenya this year on his British passport on a visa expiring in June. His UK passport remains in Kenya. Kanu was not in possession of a Nigerian passport, his family said, and he has verbally renounced his Nigerian citizenship in broadcasts.

“The abduction of a person from a foreign country with the aim of rendition to justice is illegal under international law,” the UK newspaper report says.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported that Kanu recounted his experience in Kenya while speaking with his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, saying he was “mercilessly beaten and tortured” in the East African country before his extradition to Nigeria.

Ejiofor had confirmed the words of Kanu during an interview, adding that Kanu told him how he was detained not in the Kenya official detention centers but in a private residence for about eight days, before his extradition to Nigeria.

The lawyer had said, “There was a clear collaboration between the Kenya government and the Nigerian government. I am happy that they now deny the fact that Kanu was arrested there.

“But by the time we finish with them at the International Criminal Court, they will never remain the same. He was arrested at the airport there, and he was taken to an unknown residence. He was subjected to inhuman treatment.

“Kanu was tortured, maltreated and mercilessly beaten, as confirmed by him to us. After spending eight days in their illegal custody, they now beckoned to the Nigerian government. Kanu was lifeless and unconscious by the time they were bringing him to Nigeria.

“To tell you the level of their conspiracy and the desperation to get him, they brought him here on a Sunday and the federal government is fully aware that I am his legal counsel.

“He was brought into the country and inflicted with several injuries and he is having many medical issues today. It was at the behest of the Federal government that Kenya was doing those things. This is against all international laws. We are going to address an international court at that level.”

The Kenyan authorities had denied that they had anything to do with the arrest and extradition of Kanu to Nigeria.