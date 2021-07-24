Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: Storm court on Monday, don’t be intimidated – Adeyanju tells IPOB supporters

Abuja-based rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has urged supporters of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to flood the Abuja Federal High Court on Monday for the agitator’s trial.

Adeyanju explained that such action is the only language President Muhammadu Buhari understands.

The activist argued that Nigerians have the right to attend the trial of people they believe in.

According to Adeyanju, Kanu’s supporters should not be afraid to storm the court and show solidarity on Monday.

In a tweet, Deji wrote: “I appeal to Nnamdi Kanu’s supporters to flood the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday as they begin his trial.

“That is the language Buhari understands. Don’t let anyone scare you. Citizens have the right to protest and also to attend the trial of one of their own.”

Kanu will on Monday appear before Justice Binta Nyako-led court for the continuation of his trial.

The case of treason involving Kanu was before the judge when the agitator fled the country in 2017.

Justice Nyako had granted Kanu bail after which he fled Nigeria to Europe.

He was, however, capture and repatriated, a few weeks ago.

Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, however, argued that his client never jumped bail, stressing that the Nigerian government made him flee the country.

However, his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, yesterday disclosed that Kanu’s trial will continue as scheduled on Monday despite Federal High Court judges going on recess.