nnamdi-kanu’s-trial:-police-arrest-sowore-at-abuja-federal-high-court

The Convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore has been arrested at the Abuja Federal High Court.

Sowore disclosed his arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

“Just arrested by @PoliceNG at the Federal High Court in Abuja!

“RevolutionNow Nothing can stop the idea whose time has come,” Sowore tweeted.

Sowore shot in Abuja

Though the reason for Sowore’s arrest is unknown, the activist might have been arrested alongside supporters of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Kanu’s trial resumes today at the Abuja Federal High Court, same place Sowore was arrested.

The IPOB leader was recently rearrested and renditioned to Nigeria from an undisclosed African country believed to be Kenya.

Following his return, the IPOB leader was brought before Justice Binta Nyako-led court, who remanded him in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, and slated the resumption of his trial for today.