Nnamdi Kanu’s trial: High court belongs to Nigerians not DSS – Adeyanju

Popular Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju has kicked against the prohibition of the public to the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Nigerian government on Sunday deployed operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to the premises of the Federal High Court, Maitama in Abuja.

This was after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, warned IPOB members not to show up at the Court hearing on Monday.

Also, those in various hotels in the area have been warned against moving in and out as hooded armed officers were seen stationed at the entrance of the Federal High Court with motorbikes and vehicles.

Adeyanju, reacting on his Twitter page, said all members of the public should be able to attend the trial as the federal high court belongs to Nigerians not Malami or DSS.

Describing Buhari as a tyrant, Adeyanju said Nigerians and the media were allowed to attend court proceedings even in the military era.

His tweet read: “All members of the public can attend Nnamdi Kanu’s trial. His trial is not a secret trial. The Federal H/Court belongs to the people of Nigeria, not Malami or the DSS.

“Even during the military, Nigerians and the media were allowed to attend court proceedings. Shame on Tyrant Buhari.”

Nnamdi Kanu is standing trial before the Justice Binta Nyako Federal High Court, Abuja, on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, among others.