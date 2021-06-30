nnamdi-kanu’s-rearrest:-arewa-youths-warn-ipob-members-against-violent-protest

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has cautioned members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, against violent protest over the rearrest of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima warned IPOB members not to try embarking on violent protest because they would be dealt with decisively.

Speaking with bioreports, Shettima, however, said the Federal Government was willing to engage the agitators.

When asked if Kanu’s rearrest would lead to uprising in the Southeast, Shettima said: “I doubt, the Nigerian government cannot allow such to happen because if they do that citizens will be very angry with them.

“Let them try it and see, government is a strong institution that is ever ready to engage whoever thinks he can act in a violent manner; because he is agitating for one thing or the other with violence and think he can get away. Let them try it.”

Shettima also said the arrest of Kanu would sent a clear signal to agitators like Sunday Igboho.

“This is a clear message to the like of Igboho, I’m happy that this happened. It’s a clear message to all those who think that they can undermine the sovereignty of this nation and get away with it,” he said.

