Home NEWS Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest: Arewa youths warn IPOB members against violent protest
NEWSNews Africa

Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest: Arewa youths warn IPOB members against violent protest

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nnamdi-kanu’s-rearrest:-arewa-youths-warn-ipob-members-against-violent-protest

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has cautioned members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, against violent protest over the rearrest of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

National President of AYCF, Yerima Shettima warned IPOB members not to try embarking on violent protest because they would be dealt with decisively.

Speaking with bioreports, Shettima, however, said the Federal Government was willing to engage the agitators.

‘Nnamdi Kanu is a common criminal’ – Arewa youths on rearrest of IPOB leader

When asked if Kanu’s rearrest would lead to uprising in the Southeast, Shettima said: “I doubt, the Nigerian government cannot allow such to happen because if they do that citizens will be very angry with them.

“Let them try it and see, government is a strong institution that is ever ready to engage whoever thinks he can act in a violent manner; because he is agitating for one thing or the other with violence and think he can get away. Let them try it.”

Shettima also said the arrest of Kanu would sent a clear signal to agitators like Sunday Igboho.

“This is a clear message to the like of Igboho, I’m happy that this happened. It’s a clear message to all those who think that they can undermine the sovereignty of this nation and get away with it,” he said.

Buhari in charge, Sunday Igboho next – Nigerians on Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Umahi appoints new principal secretary, others

Lagos govt arrests popcorn seller for attacking officials...

I don’t have power to fight govt –...

Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky fight dirty on social media

Nnamdi Kanu must not die in custody –...

Biafra: Asari Dokubo linked to Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest...

You are hopeless, have no conscience – Wike...

How I was schemed out in PDP —...

Reps summon PPPRA boss over unremitted N1.62bn IGR...

Moghalu calls for fresh primary in Anambra APC...

Leave a Reply