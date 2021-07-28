The legal team representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has disclosed that Kanu’s release from detention will now be pursued as its next step.

A member of Kanu’s legal team, Aloy Ejimakor revealed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, while also citing the reason given by the Department of State Services (DSS) for not bringing Kanu to court.







“To the multitudes asking me the way forward after the hearing yesterday, below is the answer:

“The very next step is to pursue the release of His Excellency from detention through the coordinated steps of the Legal Team in Nigeria & UK. We intend to succeed, sooner than later,” he tweeted.

Kanu, who is currently being held in the custody of the DSS, is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony, terrorism, among others.

Kanu was to appear at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

This, however, didn’t happen as the DSS failed to provide him in court, citing logistics difficulties for their failure to bring him to court, according to Aloy Ejimakor.

“The DSS didn’t bring Kanu to court. They gave no valid reason for Kanu not being in court except to say that they had logistics difficulties but the Judge disagreed and told them that ‘trial can never commence without defendant being present,’” he noted.