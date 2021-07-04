Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB has killed more Igbos than it protected – Retired military officer, Adoke

A former Nigerian Army Captain, Alhaji Ahmed Adoke, has said that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, and his group killed more Igbos than they protected in the secession struggle since 2014.

The civil war veteran, therefore, asked the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, to speed up the trial of offences the federal government might wish to slam on Kanu in the interest of justice.

Adoke, who expressed displeasure over the mounting beating of war drums and songs of secession threats in some parts of Nigeria, asked Buhari to translate words into actions in protecting the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Any army sent to Biafraland will die there – Nnamdi Kanu replies Buhari

In a statement issued to the media in Abuja on Sunday in reaction to the re-arrest Kanu which he commended, Adoke tasked Buhari to arrest the spate of secession threats with objectivity

Adoke, who claimed to have fought in the Nigerian civil war along with Buhari, said: “On Tuesday June 29th 2021, Nigerians woke up to the news culminating from the press release of the Attorney General of the Federation that the leader of self proclaimed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been re-arrested.

“That news, filtering with awe and apprehension, did not only restore calm and hope to the dozens of families who have lost their loved ones due to the atrocities of IPOB, but also came with pride and eulogy for Nigeria’s secret police for their excellent job in ensuring that Nnamdi Kanu is apprehended abroad so as to face justice at home!

“Let truth be told, ever since it’s creation in 2014, the atrocities of the IPOB movement have caused more deaths, economic hardships, and infrastructural losses to the people they claim to represent than ever before.

“The resultant consequence of their inactions led the federal government of Nigeria to proscribe the group and labelled it a terrorist organization.

DSS approves Nnamdi Kanu’s meeting with his lawyer

“Having jumped bail in 2017, Nnamdi Kanu had ample time and opportunities to retrace his steps.

“Rather than do so, he outrightly militarized his loyalists and continued to incite them towards violent insurrections and killings across South eastern Nigeria.

“Now that the goose is finally at hand, I am confident that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN, in his quest for rule of law, would ensure that justice is meted on this man whose actions and inactions have caused miseries in the lives of many Nigerians.

“As rightly put by President Muhammadu Buhari, those of us who fought the Nigeria civil war (1967-1970) would never wish it for our children or generations to come.

“As a participant of the Nigeria civil war, 1967 – 1970 I am gladdened that President Buhari with whom we fought the war has proven that he has always been true to his pronouncements and actions.

“President Buhari has always been an introvert of slow and steady nature that wins the race. I also commend the Nigeria security agents who covertly participated in the re-arrest of Kanu.

“There is nothing the Nigeria security agents want to do that fails given the rightful logistics

“Therefore, it is high time the Nigerian State took bold steps towards restoring the dignity, indivisibility and sovereignty of our beloved Country.

“Indeed, our unity is divine and we must not allow those who feign ignorance of the sacrifices of our heroes’ past to succeed in their aspirations of destroying what we have shared collectively.”