nnamdi-kanu’s-arrest:-buhari-govt-gets-advice-on-how-to-handle-biafra-agitator

Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has told the Buhari government that putting Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, behind bars will not end the agitation for a sovereign state of Biafra.

Bamgbose stated this as his reaction to the recent arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, his arraignment and detention at the Department of State Service on Tuesday.

He, however, advised the government to instead, look into the grievances of the agitators and turn things around in the South East, adding that this is the only way agitations in the region can come to an end.

“The arrest of Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB is sudden and shocking. I couldn’t believe the news when I heard it,” he said during a chat with bioreports.

“The Federal Government must have done serious underground work for not less than 5 months to have apprehended the famous IPOB leader.

“I equally have this strong feeling that most likely, the UK government was carried along by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The arrangement must have been kept top secret between Nigeria and the UK. This is a very serious diplomatic move.

“However, the Federal Government of Nigeria should realize that putting Kanu behind bars will not end Biafra’s agitation.

“The government must as a matter of urgency address the issue of alleged marginalization. The main issue must be addressed.

“The arrest and detention of Kanu can’t end Biafra agitation, The Government should look into their grievances and turn things around in the South East.

“This is the only way out to bring the Biafra agitation to an end. Buhari should do more to let the South East region feel the presence of the Federal Government.”

bioreports reported yesterday that the federal government had at last rearrested Nnamdi Kanu.

He was said to have been arrested by a combined team of Nigerian and foreign security agents in a coordinated interception.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, disclosed this on Tuesday.