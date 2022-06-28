‘Nnamdi Kanu worried over Mama Biafra’ – Lawyer gives update as trial resumes

Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer and leader of his legal team, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has said the leader of the secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is worried over the continuous detention of Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie, popular called Mama Biafra.

bioreports recalls that the 80-year-old woman was reportedly arrested during Kanu’s court appearance in Abuja on May 18, 2022, and has been in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Ejiofor, who paid a visit to the detained IPOB leader at the DSS headquarters in Abuja ahead of court resumption on Tuesday (today), said that Kanu is worried that the octogenarian is still in custody.

The lawyer, who gave an update in a statement on Monday, said the IPOB leader is fully prepared for his court appearance today at the Federal High Court Abuja.

He said, “Today’s visit was unique because it was basically to harmonise the final legal strategy for tomorrow’s outing. Onyendu is fully prepared for his court appearance tomorrow, and he is in good spirits. We are confident that justice will be done tomorrow too.

“However, Onyendu is particularly worried over the continued incarceration of Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra), whose only offence was daring to be in Abuja in solidarity with him”.

According to Ejiofor, “Kanu thanked millions of his supporters and Umuchineke who have been standing shoulder to shoulder with him since the beginning of his trial.”