Nnamdi Kanu won’t die in prison – Primate Ayodele – Daily Post Nigeria

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele, has reacted to claims that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, will die in detention.

Primate Ayodele assured that Kanu will not die in prison despite his current travail.

Speaking in his church on Saturday, the clergyman stressed that the IPOB leader would eventually be granted bail again.

According to Ayodele: “Nnamdi Kanu will not die in prison, much later he will be granted bail.”

In 2017 Kanu was first arrested and later charged before an Abuja Federal High Court-led by Justice Binta Nyako.

In the same year, Justice Nyako granted the IPOB leader bail but he jumped it and eloped to Europe where he continued his agitation for the actualization of Biafra.

However, a few weeks ago, Kanu was rearrested by the Nigerian government in an African country, many believed to have been Kenya.

Upon his rearrest, the IPOB leader was repatriated back to Nigeria and re-arraigned before Justice Nyako again.

The trial judge remanded him in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Meanwhile, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor had disclosed that the IPOB leader would soon be released.