Nnamdi Kanu: Why US, UK, EU should send observers to Abuja court – Adeyanju

Deji Adeyanju, popular rights activist, has advised three world powers on steps to take during the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Adeyanju urged the United Kingdom, UK; United States, US; and the European Union, EU, to send observers to the Federal High Court, Abuja, for Kanu’s trial.

In a tweet, the convener of Concerned Nigerian, said the nations would witness the level of human rights violation perpetrated by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

According to Adeyanju: “I urge the UK, US and EU to send observers to Federal H/Court in Abuja before, during and after Nnamdi Kanu’s trial today so that they can witness first hand the violations of human rights in Nigeria by the tyrannical Buhari regime.”

Kanu is currently at the Justice Binta Nyako-led Federal High Court, Abuja for the continuation of his trial.

The trial judge had in 2017 granted Kanu bail but he jumped the bail and fled Nigeria to Europe.

His lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, however, argued that the IPOB leader did not jump bail, saying the Nigerian government made Kanu flee the country.

Adeyanju had yesterday urged the judge to recuse herself from the trial because her husband is from the Fulani tribe.

He argued that Kanu was known for insulting the Fulani people, hence she should step down from the trial.

