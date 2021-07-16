Nnamdi Kanu: Why Igbo govs, Senators, Reps, traditional rulers will face bitter consequences – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday vowed to hold Igbo politicians accountable if they fail to ensure the freedom of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, stressing that they would face “bitter consequences.”

IPOB said Igbo governors, House of Assembly members, Ministers, Commissioners, state commissioners, religious leaders, traditional rulers, Local Government Area Chairman and all political appointees would be held responsible if they fail to ensure Kanu gains freedom.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB said: “Based on verifiable information at our disposal concerning the betrayal of our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by few selfish Biafran politicians and greedy businessmen in collaboration with the wicked Nigeria Government, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), wish to warn as follows:

“That all Biafran politicians serving and non serving must ensure that nothing untoward happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention.

“We therefore task all of them including Governors, National Assembly members, Ministers, Commissioners, State lawmakers, state commissioners, religious leaders, traditional rulers, Local Government Area Chairman, all political appointees both current and former to ensure our leader is freed from detention as soon as possible.

“They can’t pretend or feign ignorance at this critical moment in our history and struggle for freedom. If they fail to stand with the people, then they should get ready for the wrath of the people.

“Should anything happen to our leader while they idly sit back and do or say nothing now, then Biafra land will not be a conducive place for them.

“Again, all those behind the abduction and extradition of our Leader should be ready and prepared to face the bitter consequences of their treachery. Judas’ reward awaits them!”

Recall that IPOB had vowed to hold the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano; and Igbo businessman, Emeka Offor, responsible if anything happens to Kanu in detention of the Department of State Services, DSS.

Kanu has been in custody of the DSS following his repatriation to Nigeria and ruling by Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court.