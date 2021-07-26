Nnamdi Kanu: Why DSS failed to produce Biafra agitator in court – Lawyer

Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suggested the reason the Department of State Services, DSS, failed to produce the Biafra agitator in court.

Ejimakor said the Federal Government’s lack of sufficient and credible evidence was responsible for the failure to produce Kanu in court.

He spoke with bioreports in response to an inquiry on the motive behind DSS’ failure to bring Kanu to court.

The Nigerian government had said DSS failed to produce the IPOB leader due to logistics.

Against this backdrop, the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako had adjourned the matter till October, 2021.

However, Ejimakor disclosed that the Nigerian government did not amend the charges against the agitator.

He said: “They gave no valid reason for Kanu not being in court, except to say it lies in their discretion. But the judge disagreed and told them that “trial can never commence without defendant being present”

“The Judge also ordered them to grant Kanu’s lawyers access to him twice a week. The matter was adjourned to October 21. And considering the impact of the court vacation, the judge indicated that should any issue concerning the case arise during the vacation, we should call the attention of her staff to it so that she can get the permission of the Chief Judge to grant us a hearing unless we don’t mind the vacation judge to hear us.

“Contrary to expectations, the charges were not amended.”

Asked if Kanu’s absence was a ploy to keep him incarcerated indefinitely, Ejimakor said: “If it is, it won’t work. I think that the government is lacking sufficient and credible evidence.”

Meanwhile, bioreports had reported that the IPOB leader may not regain his freedom anytime soon.