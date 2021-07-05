The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Monday disclosed that its intelligence gathering revealed that Nigeria and Kenya struck a “dirty deal” before arresting its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB disclosed this while insisting that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyetta betrayed Kanu.

Spokesman of the group, Emma Powerful disclosed that IPOB has uncontroversial evidence of how Kenyetta betrayed Kanu and tried to cover up their tracks.

Powerful was reacting to a denial by the Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage who absolved his country of the re-arrest of Kanu by the Nigerian government.

A statement by Powerful reads partly: “The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the lame denial by the Kenyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, of Kenya’s involvement in the criminal abduction of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“This denial is another smart but belated attempt to cover up their atrocity but unfortunately for them, we already have incontrovertible evidence of how the dirty deal between Nigeria and Kenya was struck. Our intelligence gathering has revealed all those involved in this heinous crime.

“The fact remains that Kenyan security forces abducted our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the Nairobi International Airport and tortured him for eight days. Our Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was travelling with a British passport.

“Contrary to claims by the Nigeria Government, our leader was not travelling with any Nigeria passport because he is not a Nigerian. He was born in Biafra and he has since publicly renounced any connections with Nigeria.”

We’re not happy at being dragged into Nnamdi Kanu’s matter – Kenyan govt